Minnesota quietly releases new COVID-19 scenario: Stay-at-home through May

Minnesota has quietly put online a new modeling scenario for fighting the coronavirus: extending the stay-at-home order through May.

The additional scenario was updated on April 28 but the state did not widely publicize it at the time. This week, Gov. Tim Walz must make a decision on whether to extend Minnesota's stay-at-home order. Walz's current order runs through Sunday, and the governor has not said how he plans to deal with a possible extension.

State Department of Health officials plan to release a new model this week, after initially pledging to release it last week.

"This is not new modeling, it was just a tweak that was made to the 2.0 version of the model on April 28 to answer some questions and provide some comparison," Doug Schultz, a health department spokesman, said in response to emailed questions.

He did not say why reporters were never briefed on the new scenario, or why it had not been widely publicized.

The additional scenario--stay-at-home through the end of May--forecasts more deaths and peak ICU demand than the scenario that Walz is closely following now. The scenario, referred to as "Scenario 5" in the modeling, projects 25,000 deaths and a peak ICU demand of 4,000 beds.

Advertisement

It pushes the peak out two more weeks, until July 27.