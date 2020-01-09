Minnesota project on the science behind hatred gets $1M gift to support tour

article

An exhibit created by a Minnesota group, that is set to start a 40-city tour this summer, is getting big support from a local trust.

Otto Bremer Trust is sending a $1 million gift to the Smithsonian to support the tour for "The Bias Inside Us" project.

The focus of the project is to examine the history and science behind bias and hatred and the impact it has on society. It was created by "Tolerance in Motion" -- a Minnesota group dedicated to stopping discrimination.

Officials say the goal of the project is to start a conversation on bias and encourage people to consider how their behavior impacts others.

The Smithsonian is now planning a tour for the exhibit that will travel across the country this summer, starting on June 20 at the Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul.