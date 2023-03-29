Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
5
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Wright County

Minnesota pool contractor indicted for defrauding homeowners in scheme

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A federal jury indicted a Minnesota pool contractor on wire fraud for allegedly deceiving homeowners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a swimming pool contracting scheme. 

According to court documents, 37-year-old Charles Workman devised a scheme through his swimming pool company, MN Crete Pool, where he told customers he would "secure" a spot for installing the swimming pool in exchange for a down payment. He sometimes requested additional payments claiming it was covering the cost of excavating their backyard or ordering equipment for the project when nothing was ordered.

The indictment claims between 2021 and 2022 Workman fraudulently obtained over $750,000 during the scheme. He also pocketed some of the down payments and used it for himself, including $3,000 in child support payments, $18,000 at a casino, and more than $6,000 on a horse and saddle. 

However, as the projects began to pile up, Workman allegedly told customers the reason their pool had yet to be installed was due to COVID-related delays, weather, or equipment shortages when in reality they were "caused by his own failure to utilize his customers’ down payments for completion of the promised work," the indictment reads. 

Workman’s alleged mishandling of money left the company unable to refund the customers their money or complete the pool installations, the indictment states.

Authorities arrested Workman on March 27 in Nashville, Tennessee, and he was indicted on four counts of wire fraud. He will appear for arraignment on April 10 at the Minnesota U.S. District Court. 