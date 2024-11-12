Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Orchestra concerts now free to stream online this season

Published  November 12, 2024 3:15pm CST
Minnesota
The Brief

    • The Minnesota Orchesta's online collection of full-length concerts and exclusive content is now available for free.
    • The digital archive can be found on the orchestra's Digital Concert Hall, or its YouTube channel.
    • The orchestra's "This Is Minnesota Orchestra" also broadcasts on Twin Cities PBS’ TPT 2 starting on Friday, Nov. 22.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Orchestra has announced that all of its growing online collection of full-length concerts, plus interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, will now be available to stream for free.

What we know

The Minnesota Orchestra says the free digital archive can be found on its Digital Concert Hall, as well as its YouTube channel, in an effort to increase its availability.

"As we enter Thomas Søndergård’s second season, we want to make it easy for as many people as possible to access Minnesota Orchestra digital concerts," said Interim President and CEO Brent Assink in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Our message is straightforward: no matter where or when you are watching, Minnesota  Orchestra digital concerts and offerings are now free."

According to a press release, the expanded accessibility is made possible through the generosity of Minnesota Orchestra Guaranty Fund donors.

In 2022, the Minnesota Orchestra announced Søndergård as their new music director beginning in the 2023 season. He is the 11th music director of the orchestra, succeeding Osmo Vänskä.

New shows ahead

In addition to the on-demand content, a new season of "This Is Minnesota Orchestra" broadcasts on Twin Cities PBS’ TPT 2 starting on Friday, Nov. 22, and will feature four full-length Minnesota Orchestra concerts.