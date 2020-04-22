Minnesota officials: 24 prison inmates test positive for COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms 24 inmates in the state’s prison system have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the Moose Lake facility reported Wednesday that it has 14 prisoners with confirmed cases and 31 with presumed positive cases.

The Willow River facility reported 10 confirmed cases and 6 presumed positive cases.

As of April 22, the state has a reported 2,721 total cases and 179 deaths.

The DOC has suspended all in-person visiting at its facilities until further notice to slow the spread of the virus.