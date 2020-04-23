Minnesota nursing homes work to slow COVID-19 spread in facilities

The state is looking closely at long-term care facilities and trying to figure out ways to keep staff and residents safe.

The majority of COVID-19 deaths are from these sites, as they cater to the elderly and those with underlying health issues.

In Minnesota, 70 percent of the 200 people who've died from COVID-19 have been residents at congregate care facilities like nursing homes, assisted living, and group homes.

CEO for Care Providers of Minnesota Patti Cullen says one of the biggest challenges with keeping nursing homes safe has been spread of the virus from people without symptoms.

That, paired with a lack of universal testing, has made it challenging to keep the virus from making its way into facilities, Cullen added.

