Minnesota National Guard soldiers to assist with Washington wildfire response

Members of the Minnesota National Guard will be helping with the wildfire response in Washington, according to Gov. Tim Walz's office.

Friday, Walz authorized the use of a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter and 10 Minnesota National Guard soldiers, which will come from the St. Cloud-based C Company, 2-211 General Support Aviation Battalion.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources requested Minnesota National Guard help for two weeks, but that could be extended.

The soldiers are expected to arrive in Washington on Aug. 7.