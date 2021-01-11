Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota National Guard asked to provide support for inauguration

By FOX 9 Staff
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota National Guard has been asked to provide support for the Presidential Inauguration later this month.

According to Minnesota National Guard Director of Operations Col. Scott Rohweder, the National Guard Bureau asked the Minnesota contingent to assist the inauguration activities.

Rohweder said his group will receive details about the mission later this week.

"The Minnesota National Guard is a planning organization and is constantly preparing for contingency operations, ensuring we’re ready to support when called upon," Rohweder said in a statement.

Monday, the FBI warned that armed protests were planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.