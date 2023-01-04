Minnesota man on shoulder after driving into a ditch fatally hit by pickup driver

A man who was standing on the shoulder of a highway after his car went into the ditch was killed when a pickup truck driver hit and killed him.

The Minnesota State Patrol's report says around 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a 36-year-old from Maple Lake was standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 near Clearwater in Wright County after his car went into the ditch.

Then, the driver of a pickup truck, who was going southbound on the highway, struck the driver.

The Maple Lake man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 34-year-old Kimball man, was not injured.

The State Patrol listed the road condition as snow/ice. Central and southern Minnesota picked up several inches of snow on Tuesday, and more snow is expected on Wednesday.