Minnesota man dies after being pulled from waters of Pelican Lake

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota man has died after being pulled from the waters of Pelican Lake on Sunday.

The victim, 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield, was pulled from the waters after going for a swim off a pontoon boat, deputies say. Despite efforts from people on the boat and later first responders, Hinch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drowning is currently under investigation.

This is one of several water emergencies reported over the weekend in Minnesota, when temperatures surged to the high 90s in much of the state. According to the Minnesota DNR, as of May 31, there had been eight non-boating fatalities, two boating fatalities and one non-boating drowning reported. 

