2 people die in separate incidents in the Minnesota River

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
RENVILLE, COUNTY, Minn., (FOX 9) - The Renville County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the deaths of two people in two different incidents on the Minnesota River.

The first incident around 2:58 p.m. Sunday, June 19, when the sheriff's office received a call of a body caught in a log jam on the river between Franklin and Morton, Minnesota. Responding law enforcement officials recovered the body. The identity of the man will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The Sheriff's office says it then received a call around 5:23 p.m. of a drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg County Park south of Renville. 

A "young male" was swimming in the river when he began to struggle. He went under the water at some point and did not resurface. 

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and began a search effort. Around 7:40 pm. he was pulled from the river. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Both incidents remain under investigation. 