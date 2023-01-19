Minnesota lawmakers discuss reproductive protection ahead of House floor debate, vote

Lawmakers are discussing a bill guaranteeing abortion rights in Minnesota on Thursday ahead of the house floor debate and vote on the Productive Options Act.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Speaker Melissa Hortman, Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, bill authors, and a patient will be speaking on the bill protecting abortion as a right.

Minnesota's law already treats abortion as a protected right because of the 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court Decision. Still, supporters and lawmakers want to safeguard the protection in case the court chooses to reverse the ruling, similar to the overturn of Roe v. Wade.