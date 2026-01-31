LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Protests continue, Alex Pretti memorial ride planned

The Brief Protests against ICE operations in Minnesota continue as federal agents remain in the state. Sit-in protests are set to happen at multiple target stores, while an Alex Pretti memorial bike ride is scheduled for the afternoon. Live updates on ICE in Minnesota can be viewed below.



Minnesota residents are continuing to protest ICE operations in the state as part of the "ICE Out Everywhere" national day of action.

A memorial bike ride for Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents last week, is set to begin this afternoon.

This comes after a massive "ICE Out" march in Minneapolis following a benefit concert dedicated to the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

11 a.m. – Protesters at the Whipple Federal Building

Demonstrators are gathering at the Whipple Federal Building in Fort Snelling to demand an end to ICE operations in the state.