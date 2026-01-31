Expand / Collapse search

LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Protests continue, Alex Pretti memorial ride planned

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  January 31, 2026 11:05am CST
Minneapolis ICE shooting
The Brief

    • Protests against ICE operations in Minnesota continue as federal agents remain in the state.
    • Sit-in protests are set to happen at multiple target stores, while an Alex Pretti memorial bike ride is scheduled for the afternoon. 
    • Live updates on ICE in Minnesota can be viewed below. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota residents are continuing to protest ICE operations in the state as part of the "ICE Out Everywhere" national day of action. 

A memorial bike ride for Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents last week, is set to begin this afternoon. 

This comes after a massive "ICE Out" march in Minneapolis following a benefit concert dedicated to the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. 

Watch FOX 9 in the player above. Live events can be viewed in the player below. 

11 a.m. – Protesters at the Whipple Federal Building 

Demonstrators are gathering at the Whipple Federal Building in Fort Snelling to demand an end to ICE operations in the state. 

