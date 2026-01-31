LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Protests continue, Alex Pretti memorial ride planned
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota residents are continuing to protest ICE operations in the state as part of the "ICE Out Everywhere" national day of action.
A memorial bike ride for Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents last week, is set to begin this afternoon.
This comes after a massive "ICE Out" march in Minneapolis following a benefit concert dedicated to the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.
Watch FOX 9 in the player above. Live events can be viewed in the player below.
11 a.m. – Protesters at the Whipple Federal Building
Demonstrators are gathering at the Whipple Federal Building in Fort Snelling to demand an end to ICE operations in the state.
The Source: This story uses information gathered by FOX 9 reporters.