International players at MN Prep Academy aim for college basketball

The Brief Minnesota Prep Academy in St. Paul hosts international basketball players from eight countries. The academy aims for 100% collegiate placement for its players. Players experience a cultural exchange while pursuing basketball dreams.



Minnesota Prep Academy is becoming a global hub for aspiring basketball players.

International basketball players from eight different countries are calling Minnesota Prep Academy in St. Paul their home as they chase their dreams of playing college basketball in the United States. The academy, which hosts both high school and post-graduate players, is dedicated to achieving a 100% collegiate placement rate for its athletes.

Building a strong reputation

Minnesota Prep Academy is quickly gaining recognition for its ability to develop young men into athletes ready for the collegiate level. "I came here to the U.S. because of the opportunities," said Brazilian forward Joao Pedro Nunes Cerqueira.

Co-founder and President Donnell Bratton highlighted the academy's success in helping students transition to collegiate basketball. "When students research, they see the success of the program over the years of students being able to go play collegiate basketball straight from our prep school," said Bratton.

A home away from home

Head Coach Quincy Caldwell is committed to achieving 100% collegiate placement for his students, believing in the talent of these young athletes. While many players are far from home, the team strives to create a supportive environment. "For me, I want to have a mixture of both. I want to have international and domestic and have them all play together," said Caldwell.

The academy not only focuses on basketball but also fosters a cultural exchange among players. They learn from each other's cultures, languages, and experiences, creating a unique and enriching environment.