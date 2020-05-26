Minnesota lawmakers call for thorough investigation into George Floyd's death

article

Minnesota lawmakers are calling for a thorough investigation into the death of George Floyd, who died after being arrested by Minneapolis police.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tina Smith, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Betty McCollum sent a joint letter to U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Tuesday night. The lawmakers are asking for investigations to be completed at the federal, state and local levels and for those involved in the incident to be held accountable.

"Mr. Floyd’s death appears to be yet another horrifying instance of excessive force leading to the death of African Americans across this country," read the letter. "In addition to the obvious state laws that will govern this case, federal law makes it a crime for a state or local police officer to willfully violate a person’s constitutional rights, which includes the use of excessive force. We also ask that you consider the arresting officer’s past involvement in any other alleged incidents of misconduct."

According to Minneapolis police, Monday night, officers responded to 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South on a report of a forgery in progress. When they arrived, they found Floyd in a vehicle and when they ordered him to get out of the vehicle, he began to resist arrest. A video taken by a bystander showed Floyd on the ground and an officer pressing a knee into his neck. During this, Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe before appears to lose consciousness. Floyd later died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The case is under investigation by the FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced four Minneapolis police officers have been fired in connection to the incident.