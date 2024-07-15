Minnesota law enforcement agencies helping at RNC 2024: List

The Republican National Convention (RNC) 2024 started Monday, and a lot of the focus will be on former President Donald Trump's assassination attempt.

Many Minnesota law enforcement agencies headed to Milwaukee to help with security at the convention.

Here's a list of the agencies from Minnesota who are helping:

Minnesota National Guard

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Bloomington Police Department

Rochester Police Department

More will be added to this list once we learn what other agencies are assisting.

After the attempted assassination of Trump, the convention will continue as planned. The RNC will be held July 15-18, at Fiserv Forum, with over 50,000 expected to attend.