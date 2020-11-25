Minnesota health officials report 3 more flu hospitalizations

The Minnesota Department of Health reported that over the last week, three more people were hospitalized with the flu.

During the week ending November 21, 2020, there were three more flu hospitalizations statewide. So far, 12 people have been hospitalized with the flu this season.

Overall, Minnesota is seeing fewer hospitalized cases of the flu compared to this time last season.

Last year, 153 people died from the flu. Currently, no one has died from the flu this season.

As of Wednesday, there have been 289,303 cases of COVID-19 and 3,375 deaths from the disease in Minnesota since the pandemic began. Approximately 15,766 cases have involved hospitalization, with 3,611 going to the ICU.