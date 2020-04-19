Minnesota health officials investigating 69 potential COVID-19 cases in Nobles County

The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating 69 potential cases of COVID-19 in Nobles County, many of which are tied to the JBS Pork Plant.

According to MDH, officials have conducted interviews with 32 people, 26 of whom are either JBS employees or their family members. One other person works for a plant in Iowa. Earlier this week, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663, which represents the nearly 2,000 workers at the pork plant, said there are 19 reported cases of COVID-19 at the plant.

Staff from the Department of Labor and Industry (OSHA) and MDH will be visiting the JBS site on Monday to observe health screening processes and continued implementation of social distancing practices. MDH, DLI, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are coordinating with local officials.

JBS is the largest pork production plant in the state.