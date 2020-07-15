Minnesota health officials: 173 child care programs report at least 1 case of COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that in all childcare settings combined, they've had 173 programs with at least one case of COVID-19.

Officials said that of those cases, 43 programs (25%) have had between two and four confirmed cases, and only 10 (6%) of those programs had five or more confirmed cases.

Most of the cases have been among staff (69%), though officials said they don't have significant evidence that the staff cases were the result of transmission from kids/between people in the center.

Wednesday, MDH reported 578 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths. Minnesota now has a total of 43,742 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,518 deaths.