Minnesota health department responds to lawmaker’s request of COVID 19 nursing home info

The Minnesota Department of Health has come out with specifics on where COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring in long-term care settings.

From March 15th to the present, there have been 287 outbreaks in group homes, 258 outbreaks in assisted living homes, 157 in memory care, transitional care and 130 in nursing homes.

MDH gave the information to house lawmakers during a Health and Human Services Finance Division committee meeting Friday morning. Case numbers were not provided for the above locations.

Lawmakers have been putting pressure on MDH officials to release detailed numbers concerning long term care centers. Eighty percent of COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in Minnesota have been in the category of what the state calls “long term care and assisted living facilities.”

MDA Commissioner, Jan Malcolm said the category also includes adult foster care, group homes, mental health and substance abuse programs.

She added nursing home death information from some states will be lower because out of state officials don’t group together all forms of communal living. Lawmaker receives data; but wants more transparency.

Senator Karen Housley, R-St. Mary’s Point, chairperson of the Senate Family Care and Aging Committee has grown increasingly frustrated with what she calls a “lack of responsiveness and detailed information coming from the administration,” regarding specifics on COVID cases in long term care facilities.

She demanded MDH respond to a series of her questions and threatened to get a legislative subpoena if the information was not received.

Advertisement

The agency did send several documents to the senator's office by the deadline.

The content of the documents is not being immediately released, until the senator's staff can look over the information.

Housley said she appreciates the commissioner's timely response but would like to see more transparency.

She is concerned testing for all facility residents and staff is not happening fast enough and there is not enough personal protective equipment available.

She would also like to see something done to ease visitor restrictions.

"It has been three months since many of these people have been able to have visitors and they cannot live like that forever," Housley wrote in a press release.

The senator said she will introduce legislation at next week's special session which would require the department to implement widespread testing using a portion of the $1.8 billon in federal funding available to the state.