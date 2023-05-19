Gov. Tim Walz to sign gun safety bill into law

Gov. Tim Walz is set to sign a public safety bill into law Friday afternoon. The bill includes two major gun safety provisions.

The public safety bill includes red flag laws that allow law enforcement to intervene if someone is a threat of injuring themselves or others with a gun and also enacts universal background checks on gun purchases in Minnesota.

"There's no place for weapons of war in our schools, churches, banks or anywhere else people are just trying to live their lives," Walz tweeted ahead of the bill signing. "For the safety of our children, I'm signing historic gun violence prevention measures into law - today."

Among other provisions, the bill also includes:

Establish the Office of Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls

Restrict strip searches of detained juveniles

Create the codified crime of organized retail theft

Prohibit peace officers from joining or supporting hate or extremist groups

Watch Walz sign the historic gun legislation into law in the player above or on our YouTube page.