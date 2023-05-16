Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota gun control measures pass, head to Walz for signature

Politics
Gun control bill passed the Minnesota House

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following a vote of approval late Friday, a public safety bill that includes several gun control provisions passed the House of Representatives Tuesday, and will head to Gov. Tim Walz to be signed into law.

The public safety and judiciary finance and policy agreement passed early Tuesday by a vote of 69-63, after passing the Senate 34-33 on Friday.

Late in the legislative session, Democrat lawmakers added language during conference committee that includes a controversial "red flag law" as well as a ban on no-knock warrants barring specific circumstances.

The risks of no-knock warrants came into sharp focus in February 2022 when a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Amir Locke. He was at the home targeted by the warrant but was not at all involved in the investigation leading police there.

Meanwhile, "red flag" provisions that would ban someone from possessing a gun if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others have been controversial nationally, with opponents arguing it violates a person’s due process and the Second Amendment of the constitution.

Among other provisions, the bill would also:

  • Establish the Office of Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls
  • Restrict strip searches of detained juveniles
  • Create the codified crime of organized retail theft
  • Prohibit peace officers from joining or supporting hate or extremist groups

