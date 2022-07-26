Minnesota governor's race: Walz maintains cash lead on Jensen

DFL Gov. Tim Walz expanded his fundraising advantage over Republican rival Dr. Scott Jensen this summer as he seeks a second term as Minnesota governor.

Walz reported raising $871,000 in the seven-week period that ended July 18, compared with $544,000 for Jensen. Walz had $4.98 million on hand at the end of the period, nearly nine times Jensen's cash position of $580,000.

In reality, the two campaigns' cash positions are somewhat closer. Walz began drawing down his war chest just after the reporting period ended by booking $320,000 in ads across the Twin Cities television stations.

The first-term governor's campaign has also reserved more than $2 million of ad time after Labor Day, though those expenses will be reflected in later reports.

Jensen started airing radio ads in July to the tune of $240,000, expenses that he reported in the current period. Jensen has not reserved time on television.

Attorney General

In what is widely expected to be a close race, DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican-endorsed candidate Jim Schultz reported similar hauls over the most recent seven weeks: $147,000 for Ellison to Schultz's $130,000. That gives Ellison a balance of $572,000 to Schultz's $113,000.

Before facing Ellison, Schultz first has to face the GOP's 2018 nominee, Doug Wardlow, in the primary. Wardlow was outraising Schultz earlier in the year but saw his fundraising dry up after losing the GOP endorsement to Schultz in mid-May.

This story is developing and will be updated.