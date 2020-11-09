Minnesota governor to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday

Gov. Tim Walz said Monday he was “close” to announcing dial-back restrictions in Minnesota amid an explosion of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Walz will give a live address at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the next steps in the state's response to COVID-19.

The governor also announced a special legislative session aimed at extending his peacetime emergency powers. The special session will convene on Thursday.

Walz appears to be plotting restrictions on bars, restaurants and other gathering places to target the spread of the coronavirus among 18-35 year olds, who make up the largest group of COVID-19 cases and often have mild to no symptoms.

“Where are 18-35 year olds congregating together?” Walz said. “Where are they and what are the incidents of some of social spread happening? It makes sense to us to target those much more surgically and much more aggressively than a statewide stay-at-home order.”

The governor suggested no new restrictions are imminent on retailers and schools. He said that while a statewide shutdown was the right tool to use back in the spring, it is not something he wants to do again.

"What we've learned since March about COVID is quite a bit and we've certainly learned a lot about how it spreads, we've learned about how our behaviors impact that," Walz said.

Walz called on those in the 18-35 age group to take the COVID-19 precautions seriously, including mask wearing and not gathering in large groups, to prevent the virus from spreading in their communities.

“We’ve got work to do Minnesota,” Walz said. “I’m imploring especially 18 to 35 year olds, you’re not feeling sick, you don’t think you have COVID, you’re sick of this, you’ve got stuff to do. As [Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm] said, unfortunately this virus is using that as the transmission method and where you’re gathering, it is going."

State health officials reported 3,930 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 19 more deaths. On Sunday, Minneosta saw its highest ever single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with nearly 6,000 new cases reported.