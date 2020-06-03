Minnesota governor extends curfew for Minneapolis, St. Paul to cover Wednesday, Thursday nights

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has extended the nighttime curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul to cover Wednesday and Thursday nights amid the unrest in recent days over the death of George Floyd.

The hours of the curfew are 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Both cities have been under curfews since last Friday after protests over Floyd’s death turned violent.

A number of other cities in the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota instituted curfews as well.

Only eight people were arrested Tuesday night and early Wednesday during the curfew, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety—down from the 123 arrests made Monday night and early Tuesday.

A total of 612 arrests have been made since the Multi-Agency Command Center was established on Friday.