Curfews for Minneapolis, St. Paul extended 2 more days, shortened to 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday he is extending the curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul for two more days amid unrest over the death of George Floyd, although he says there has been a big change in the situation in the Twin Cities over the last few days.

However, he shortened the curfew—it will now start at 10 p.m. and lifted at 4 a.m., compared to 8 a.m.-6 a.m. the previous days.

“I don't want to paint a picture that this is over,” Walz said at a press conference Monday morning.

Both cities have been under curfews since Friday. A number of other cities in the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota instituted their own curfews over the weekend as well.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported there were 276 arrests Sunday and early Monday during the curfew, including 150 people who were arrested in the area of Washington Avenue and Interstate 35W shortly after 8 p.m.