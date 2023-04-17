Minnesota flooding: St. Croix River near Stillwater; swinging bridge near Duluth closed: Videos

The St. Croix River has risen more than 6 feet since Friday, flooding parks and restaurant patios in Stillwater. Flooding is also a problem on the North Shore, closing the iconic swinging bridge in the Jay Cook State Park.

Stillwater has spent weeks preparing for major flooding, building a two thousand-foot flood wall along the river. Volunteers have also placed tens of thousands of sandbags. Residents are hoping that all the efforts will prevent the water from going into town. The Mississippi River is now less than just a foot from flood stage, with Shepherd Road in St. Paul closed.

At the capitol, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill adding $40 million in state funding to a revolving emergency fund that is used to help local communities that are impacted by disasters, including flooding.



