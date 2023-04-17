Minnesota flooding: St. Croix River near Stillwater; swinging bridge near Duluth closed: Videos

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Douglas County
16
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:17 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:35 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Washburn County

Minnesota flooding: St. Croix River near Stillwater; swinging bridge near Duluth closed: Videos

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Stillwater
FOX 9

Flooding in Stillwater; Swinging bridge closed in Jay Cook State Park [RAW]

The St. Croix River has risen more than six feet since Friday, flooding parks and restaurant patios in Stillwater, and closing the iconic swinging bridge in the Jay Cook State Park.

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Croix River has risen more than 6 feet since Friday, flooding parks and restaurant patios in Stillwater. Flooding is also a problem on the North Shore, closing the iconic swinging bridge in the Jay Cook State Park. 

Stillwater has spent weeks preparing for major flooding, building a two thousand-foot flood wall along the river. Volunteers have also placed tens of thousands of sandbags. Residents are hoping that all the efforts will prevent the water from going into town. The Mississippi River is now less than just a foot from flood stage, with Shepherd Road in St. Paul closed.  

At the capitol, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill adding $40 million in state funding to a revolving emergency fund that is used to help local communities that are impacted by disasters, including flooding.

St. Croix River to reach major flood stage this week

The St. Croix River rose more than 6 feet over the weekend, and in Stillwater water is starting to creep into nearby parks and restaurant patios. The city spent weeks preparing for major flooding, constructing a 2,000-foot floodwall along the river and placing tens of thousands of sandbags. Residents hope the temporary berm will prevent the rising river from going into town.


 