Minnesota flooding concerns rising with water levels

Flood Warning
from FRI 8:12 PM CDT until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
24
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:29 PM CDT until SUN 1:30 AM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Todd County, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:45 PM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:13 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:42 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County

Minnesota flooding concerns rising with water levels

By
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

Minnesota flooding concerns rising with water levels

For only the ninth time in 60 years, the Army Corps of Engineers opened up the gate at St. Anthony Falls to allow extra water through and prevent flooding upstream.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Flooding concerns are rising as fast as Minnesota rivers are this week as melting snow flows south through the state.

Sandbagging, road closures, and other measures are underway to prevent major damage.

A rare sight from the Stone Arch Bridge is just one of those preventative measures. For only the ninth time in 60 years, the Army Corps of Engineers opened up the gate at St. Anthony Falls to allow extra water through and prevent flooding upstream. An extra 10,000 cubic feet of water are flowing through the falls every second as the Mississippi River starts to burst at the seams.

"We’ve had a long winter, a lot of pile, some real late storms," said Jim Jennings of St. Paul.

Where he strolled the river, downstream in St. Paul, some bicyclists ignored a road closure along Water Street and several people walked along the river’s edge and told us the paths aren’t flooded yet, but the water is coming.

"There are some trunks of trees that were exposed and now they’re completely underwater a couple feet," Jennings said. "The shoreline has come up to the rocks now."

The city’s also planning to close three miles of Shepard Road on Sunday on top of closures Friday on Water St. and Lilydale Road.

Forecasters expect the Mississippi to reach major flood stage next week in St. Paul, even before that, the St. Croix could reach major flood stage in Stillwater.

And the Minnesota River is expected to cause some minor flooding.

Essentially, the whole state is preparing for emergencies.

"We’re going to have pretty severe flooding in different parts of Minnesota more than likely," said Gov. Tim Walz.

The governor toured flood preparations in Hastings, which has a raised downtown, but will probably need sandbagging in some neighborhoods.

The city sits right near the confluence of the Mississippi and St. Croix, so residents need to watch them both.

"Be ready," said Rep. Shane Hudella, R-Hastings. "Have a plan. The water’s going to get high and depending on what the St. Croix does, we could be in a tough spot."

The good news is, all the rivers are projected to crest next week and start shrinking again, so any flooding hopefully won’t last too long.