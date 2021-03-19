Minnesota extends state tax filing deadline to May 17, matching federal grace period

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Friday it will extend its tax filing deadline for individuals until May 17, matching a change issued by the federal government.

This week, the IRS announced it would accept 2020 tax filings until May 17, past the typical April 15 deadline, to help people struggling during the pandemic.

Thursday, state lawmakers said they expected Minnesota to follow suit with the federal government. In a release, Governor Walz says the change will provide "timely relief to Minnesota families" working through the pandemic.

The delayed filing deadline does not include individual estimated tax payments, the state says.

Despite the grace period, the state is still recommending people file as soon as they can, urging them not to wait until the new May deadline.