2024 election: More than 500K people have already voted in MN

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 24, 2024 2:53pm CDT
2024 Election
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - More than 500,000 people have already voted in Minnesota ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5

How many people have voted? 

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office has accepted 565,909 absentee ballots as of Thursday, Oct. 24. Meanwhile, 864,385 absentee ballot applications have been submitted. 

READ MORE: What's on my ballot in MN: Important races, ballot questions

The county with the most accepted absentee ballots so far is Hennepin County, with 152,853 ballots. 

To compare, in 2020 — the last presidential election year — 1,909,701 people voted in Minnesota by absentee ballot. 

Minnesota voting info

Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Find how to register to vote, deadlines, polling place locators and sample ballots in our voting guide.

