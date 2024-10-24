2024 election: More than 500K people have already voted in MN

The Brief More than 500,000 people have already voted in Minnesota, with 12 days left until Election Day on Nov. 5. More than 800,000 absentee ballot applications have been submitted. In 2020, nearly 2 million people voted in Minnesota by absentee ballot.



How many people have voted?

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office has accepted 565,909 absentee ballots as of Thursday, Oct. 24. Meanwhile, 864,385 absentee ballot applications have been submitted.

The county with the most accepted absentee ballots so far is Hennepin County, with 152,853 ballots.

To compare, in 2020 — the last presidential election year — 1,909,701 people voted in Minnesota by absentee ballot.

Minnesota voting info

Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

