Minnesota DVS wants you to vote on its new hold music
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota's Driver and Vehicle Services is holding a survey to ask people to choose what tune they'd like to hear while on hold with the department.
What you can do:
Click here to vote for new phone call hold music on the Minnesota's Driver and Vehicle Services website.
Voters can call 469-397-3737 and dial 1-4 to hear from the following options:
- Jazz - My time to fly
- Pop - This and That is Life
- Pop - Throw yourself in Front of It
- Rock - Everywhere the Sun Shines
The survey will remain open until March 30.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services website.