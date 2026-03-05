Minnesota DVS wants you to vote on its new hold music

The Brief The Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services department is holding a survey on what hold music they would like to hear when they call. Voters can choose between four options, which includes a jazz track, a rock track and two pop tracks. The survey will close at the end of March.



Minnesota's Driver and Vehicle Services is holding a survey to ask people to choose what tune they'd like to hear while on hold with the department.

Click here to vote for new phone call hold music on the Minnesota's Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Voters can call 469-397-3737 and dial 1-4 to hear from the following options:

Jazz - My time to fly Pop - This and That is Life Pop - Throw yourself in Front of It Rock - Everywhere the Sun Shines

The survey will remain open until March 30.