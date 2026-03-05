Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota DVS wants you to vote on its new hold music

Published  March 5, 2026 4:35pm CST
Entertainment
    • The Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services department is holding a survey on what hold music they would like to hear when they call.
    • Voters can choose between four options, which includes a jazz track, a rock track and two pop tracks.
    • The survey will close at the end of March.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota's Driver and Vehicle Services is holding a survey to ask people to choose what tune they'd like to hear while on hold with the department.

MN Driver Vehicle Services hold music options

What you can do:

Click here to vote for new phone call hold music on the Minnesota's Driver and Vehicle Services website. 

Voters can call 469-397-3737 and dial 1-4 to hear from the following options:

  1. Jazz - My time to fly
  2. Pop - This and That is Life
  3. Pop - Throw yourself in Front of It
  4. Rock - Everywhere the Sun Shines

The survey will remain open until March 30.  

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services website. 

