Minnesota DNR announces 13 invasive species as prohibited

article

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it has classified 13 invasive aquatic plants, fish and invertebrates as prohibited.

According to the DNR, invasive species are classified as prohibited to prevent the spread of the species in Minnesota. Once a species is classified as prohibited, it's unlawful to possess, import, purchase, transport or introduce that species. The only exception is if a DNR-issued permit has been obtained for disposal, decontamination, control, research or education.

Newly classified invasive species:

Jumping worms: The DNR says jumping worms have a negative impact on plants and soils, and they have been confirmed in some Minnesota urban areas. This classification will make it illegal to sell jumping worms, and will help make sure legally sold worms aren't contaminated with the invasive species.

Non-native common reed: This plant crowds out native plants and animal species, which hinders biological diversity, the DNR said.

Mitten crabs, Nile perch, snakehead fish and walking catfish: According to the DNR, these species have negative environmental impacts, and are on the federal injurious wildlife species list.

Yellow floating heart (an aquatic plant), tench (a type of fish), golden mussel and marbled crayfish: These species are classified as "least wanted" by the Conference of Great Lakes and St. Lawerence Governors and Premiers Aquatic Invasive Species Task Force, the DNR says.

Golden clams: According to the DNR, this species can block water intake pipes. They also can interfere with substrate needed for native species.

Tubenose gobies: These are non-native to North America and could have negative impacts, the DNR said.

Eastern mosquitofish: While they are not known to be in Minnesota, this species has become invasive in other states after they were introduced for mosquito control.

Zebra mussels, Erasian watermilfoil and silver carp are other prohibited invasive species in Minnesota. To see the full list of prohibited species, click here.