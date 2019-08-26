Minnesota DHS official who quit, then stayed, resigns again

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Minnesota DHS

A top leader at Minnesota's largest state agency has resigned for a second time, just weeks after she rescinded her original resignation.

Deputy Commissioner Claire Wilson's last day at the Department of Human Services will be Friday. As first reported by the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Acting Commissioner Pam Wheelock made the announcement in an email to agency staffers Monday.

Wilson was one of two deputy commissioners who resigned abruptly in July, precipitating the departure of then-commissioner Tony Lourey from the troubled agency. The department never publicly made clear the reasons for the departures. Wilson and Deputy Commissioner Chuck Johnson later accepted Wheelock's request to stay.

But Wheelock said Wilson will leave when Wheelock's tenure ends as acting commissioner, while Johnson will stay when Jodi Harpstead becomes commissioner next week.