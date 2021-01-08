Minnesota Department of Corrections reports 10th death of an inmate from COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is reporting its 10th death of an inmate from COVID-19.

Officials say a 57-year-old man from the correctional facility in Faribault died Friday evening at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

His identity hasn't been released as the family is being notified.

Along with the DOC's 10th death, this is also the sixth death from the Faribault facility. Currently, there are 196 inmates with COVID-19 at the prison and 41 staff members.

The department also reports three other men are currently in critical condition from COVID-19 related illnesses. At the same time, the Department of Corrections says it has begun "to vaccinate healthcare staff and vulnerable incarcerated people who are in long-term care settings."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, prisons along with other congregate-living facilities have been viewed as areas with a high-risk of COVID-19 transmission. However, the Department of Corrections says it has taken steps to manage the risk in its facilities.