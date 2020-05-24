Minnesota CrossFit gyms ask state to reclassify them so they can open sooner

article

About 100 CrossFit gyms are coming together to ask the state of Minnesota to re-classify them so they can open sooner than other gyms.

By gaining the classification of "sports training facilities" instead of "gyms," the CrossFit gyms can avoid waiting to open with other traditional fitness centers.

The facilities say they are better able to control the number of people who come in and people have to reserve spots for classes ahead of time. They also say their buildings are typically large enough to spread people out.