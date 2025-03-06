Daylight saving time change considered by MN lawmakers in 'Stop the Clock' bill

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are considering whether to stop the yearly adjustment of daylight saving time under a newly proposed bill called "Stop the Clock". The bill would align Minnesota’s time in accordance with standard time provided by federal law. It would also prohibit any department of the state government, county, city or town from employing any other time.



A decades-long debate on whether daylight saving time should be abolished will be before Minnesota lawmakers in a new bill proposal called "Stop the Clock".

Minnesota Daylight Saving time

Local perspective:

The switch to daylight saving time (DST) happens this Sunday, March 9, with the clocks set to "spring forward" one hour at 2 a.m.

But a bill proposed by Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), would align Minnesota’s time in accordance with standard time provided by federal law.

The proposal would prohibit any department of the state government, county, city or town from employing any other time.

In essence, it would do away with the long-held daylight saving of "springing forward" one hour each spring, and "falling back" one hour each fall.

Daylight Saving opinions mixed

Big picture view:

A poll run by Gallup from Jan. 21-27, 2025, said 54% of Americans are ready to do away with the practice, which started in the U.S. in 1918 during World War I as a way to conserve fuel.

In December 2024, President Trump vowed to eliminate daylight saving time at the federal level.

What's next:

Introduced on Feb. 5, the bill heads to the House State Government Finance and Policy next for discussion and consideration.