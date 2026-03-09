Minnesota bill seeks to cap governor terms at two

The Brief A new bill proposes limiting Minnesota governors to two terms. The bill has bipartisan support in the House. Voters would decide if the amendment passes both the House and Senate.



A new bill aims to limit Minnesota governors to two terms in office.

Proposed term limits for Minnesota governors

The backstory:

Minnesota has never voted to give a governor more than two consecutive four-year terms in office, and a new bill would make sure no one can ever serve more than two terms total.

Republicans are proposing a constitutional amendment limiting the governor and lieutenant governor to two terms in office.

The other side:

The House bill does have some DFL support, so there’s a chance it passes.

If it also passes the Senate, voters would get the final say. If passed and approved by voters, it would take effect starting in 2030.

Big picture view:

Thirty-seven states have term limits on their governors.