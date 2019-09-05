Minnesota BCA IDs officers who fired shots during deadly Brooklyn Center, Minn. shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the identities of the two officers who fired shots during an incident in Brooklyn Center this past weekend where a man was killed.

Officials say 21-year-old Kobe Edgar Dimock-Heisler died after police responded to a home on Halifax Avenue North Saturday afternoon for a domestic assault where a man was armed with a hammer and knife.

Investigators say at the scene, the officers tried to get Dimock-Heisler under control. Three officers fired tasers to try and subdue him but say it wasn't effective.

At that point, the Minnesota BCA says Officers Brandon Akers and Cody Turner fired their service weapons, hitting Dimock-Heisler multiple times. The officers then attempted to provide medical aid but Dimock-Heisler was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCA investigators found a knife not far from Dimock-Heisler's body. They also say all four officers were wearing body camera footage during the incident.

The BCA is reviewing the shooting and will later present its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.