Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

As the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reviews an officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn Center on Saturday, FOX 9 heard from neighbors who witnessed the intense moments.

Police said Saturday that a man was shot and killed by responding officers after a call for a domestic assault on Halifax Avenue North.

At the scene, police say the individual struggled with officers before they fired shots, and he was killed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors tell FOX 9 they heard loud arguing coming from the home and, within less than five minutes of police showing up, they heard several rounds of gunfire.

One neighbor, who had been in contact with the homeowner and family, police first tased the man but it wasn't effective. At that point, they pulled their weapons.

Some close to the situation tell FOX 9 the man who was killed may have been on the autism spectrum and was quick tempered.

Advertisement

Police say all the officers were wearing body cameras during the incident. Again, the Minnesota BCA is reviewing the case. Both officers, as per protocol, have been placed on leave following the shooting.