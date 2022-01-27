Minnesota Aurora FC unveiled as new women's soccer team

article

The newest soccer club in the Twin Cities will be known as the Minnesota Aurora FC, officials announced on Thursday.

Club officials unveiled the name and logo for the team that will play in the USL W League starting this May. It is one of eight inaugural franchises for the league.

Plans for a Minnesota franchise were announced last year, with the team giving fans the opportunity to buy a stake in the team.

The team had also considered Arctic Minnesota and Foxfire as "name finalists" before landing on Aurora.