Minnesota air quality alert issued once again due to wildfires in Canada

Minnesota will once again be under an Air Quality Alert starting Friday at 8.m. due to wildfire smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the entire state will be under the alert until 3 p.m. Saturday as the AQI reaches the orange category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface," the MPCA said in a release. "This will result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the smoke dissipates."

The fine particle levels are expected to reach the "orange air quality index" category, which is a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Those in sensitive groups should limit time outside.