Minnesota AI restrictions: Protecting children and privacy

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are working on several bills to regulate artificial intelligence. The bills aim to address concerns about AI use in law enforcement and by children. There is bipartisan support for most of these measures in the legislature.



Minnesota lawmakers are pushing for new regulations on artificial intelligence to ensure safety and ethical use.

AI and law enforcement

What we know:

Lawmakers are concerned about the use of AI in law enforcement, particularly the use of reverse warrants. These warrants allow police to identify who was in a specific area at the time of a crime without targeting a specific person.

Sen. Eric Lucero emphasized that this practice contradicts the original intent of warrants as outlined in the Fourth Amendment.

However, police argue that these tools are necessary for quickly identifying suspects.

AI and children

Dig deeper:

Another bill aims to prevent companies from allowing children to access chatbots.

These AI-driven programs can mimic human conversation but have been linked to encouraging dangerous behavior among minors.

Sen. Erin Maye Quade highlighted the risks, stating, "You have 14-year-olds, 11-year-olds, 9-year-olds dying by suicide, developing eating disorders, engaging in self-harm."

What they're saying:

Tech industry lobbyists argue that completely restricting children from AI is not the solution.

"In response to the same dilemma, other states have passed alternative companion chatbot frameworks that focus on specific harms like exposure to harmful content or suicide prevention protocols," said Jarrett Catlin, a TechNet lobbyist.

Other AI-related bills

Big picture view:

Several other bills are also being considered, including measures to prevent AI from being used to deny insurance coverage or turn regular photos or videos into inappropriate content.

Additionally, there's a proposed constitutional amendment to clarify that AI does not have free speech rights.

What we don't know:

The outcome of these bills is still uncertain. Two were heard in committee Monday.

None have received a floor vote in the House or Senate.