Minneapolis unveils street sign honoring George Floyd

Minneapolis city leaders and members of the Floyd family will take part in a ceremony as the city unveils a commemorative street sign at the site where George Floyd was killed by police.

The ceremony is taking place at George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago and will be followed by a candlelight vigil.

Wednesday marks two years since Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.

You can watch live by hitting play above or on YouTube. The ceremony is expected to begin around 7:30 p.m.