Boy, 14, fatally shot outside Minneapolis Fed after fight

Police say a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot after a fight broke out outside the Federal Reserve Bank on Monday night.

Teen fatally shot

What we know:

Police said the incident happened around 9 p.m. near North 1st Street and Hennepin Avenue. A group of young men got into a fight when one of them pulled a gun and shot a 14-year-old boy.

Police found the boy on the ground with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

While the victim’s identity has not yet been released, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says the victim is known to police, and, despite his young age, this wasn’t the first time he had been shot.

What they're saying:

"This appears to be what is typical anywhere around the country, and that’s teenage boys getting into some kind of altercation. The problem is when teenagers have guns. So instead of settling a fight with fists, this has now turned deadly, taking away the life of a teenager and changing others forever," said O’Hara.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police said it's unclear where the suspected gunman obtained the firearm.

"The problem is, it’s way too acceptable to have so many guns in circulation and so many teenagers, and younger, that have access to guns. This is the result of that," said O’Hara.

Gun violence in Minneapolis

Second shooting Monday night:

Just an hour later, there was another shooting near Elliot Park. Police say a 29-year-old man was shot, but is expected to survive his injuries.

A suspect in the shooting was arrested nearby. Police do not believe the two shootings are connected.

Dig deeper:

O’Hara says the recent spike in gun violence has made for a challenging week. In part, police investigated six shootings within 24 hours on Wednesday that left five people dead and six others injured. Although some of the recent shootings are believed to be related, police say the two shootings on Monday night do not appear to be connected to last week’s violence.

"While it has been a tough week, the police officers here are working hard. And we’re going to continue to work hard and not only to bring those responsible to justice, but also to continue to try and prevent things," said O’Hara.

The chief said arrests have already been made in some of last week’s shootings, including the suspected gunman of the Minneapolis mass shooting that has left four people dead and one injured. Another two people have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue that left one man dead, which happened just hours after the mass shooting.

The chief said more arrests are expected in the recent violence, including the person responsible for killing a 14-year-old boy Monday night.