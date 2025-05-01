Several Minneapolis shootings leave at least 5 dead, 6 injured within 24-hours

The Brief Five people were killed, and six others were injured during multiple shootings within 24-hours in Minneapolis. The six shootings happened between late Tuesday night and Wednesday evening. Police believe some of the shootings are connected to gang violence, and are investigating which incidents may be related.



Minneapolis police are investigating six shootings that left at least five people dead and another six injured within 24-hours.

The shootings from late Tuesday into Wednesday happened at the following locations:

25th Street and Bloomington Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday

3000 block of 15th Avenue South at around 1:15 a.m.

Cedar Avenue and 17th Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday

3300 block of Harriet Avenue at around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday

2900 block of Girard Avenue North around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday

15th Avenue and Lake Street around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday

Police say some of the recent shootings may be tied to gang violence. While law enforcement search for the suspects in the shootings, officers are putting more resources in the area to discourage further violence.

East 25th Street mass shooting

At around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers responded to the 1500 block of East 25th Street, near Bloomington Avenue, for a reported shooting.

Three people were killed, including a 27-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. Another man is considered in "grave" condition and another woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police added.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates this was a targeted shooting and may be connected to gang violence.

15th Avenue South shooting

A second shooting was reported about an hour later in Minneapolis, about five blocks away from the fatal shooting on Bloomington Avenue.

Police said shots were fired on the 3000 block of 15th Avenue South, and at about 1:15 a.m. a man arrived at a hospital with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, police said it is unknown if the 15th Avenue South and Bloomington Avenue shootings are related.

Cedar Avenue shooting

At around 1 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 17th Avenue South and Cedar Avenue South. At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s who had been shot. Despite efforts to revive the man, the victim was ultimately pronounced dead.

Officers say a stray bullet from the shooting struck a nearby SUV, coming within inches of hitting two young children– an infant and a toddler.

The afternoon shooting happened just blocks away from the mass shooting on Bloomington Avenue. Police believe this shooting may be in retaliation to the first incident - which remains under investigation.

Investigators say a gang connection is "a strong possibility."

Harriet Avenue shooting

At around 2:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting and a man being loaded into a vehicle. Officers arrived at the scene on the 3300 block of Harriet Avenue and located evidence of gunfire, and damage to nearby vehicles and at least one house.

A man with apparent non-life-threatening injuries was dropped off at Abbott Northwestern Hospital approximately 20 minutes later. He was ultimately transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. It's unknown if this shooting is connected to the other recent shooting incidents.

No arrests have been made.

Girard Avenue North shooting

At around 3:50 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to a shooting at a residence on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North and located a man and woman with injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggests there was an altercation outside the residence which escalated into shots being fired.

The man, who sustained at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, and the woman, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury, were transported to North Memorial Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

Lake Street shooting

At around 7:50 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 15th Avenue South and Lake Street. At the scene, police located a man in his 50s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not said if Wednesday night's shooting is connected to the earlier injury shooting on 15th Avenue South.

Investigators are working to determine whether the fatal shootings on Lake Street, Cedar Avenue South and East 25th Street are connected, though police say the information suggests none of the three shootings appear to be random.

Shootings follow nearly 2 months of ‘peace’

The recent shootings come after a stretch of more than two months when the city went without any homicides.

The city and police touted the effectiveness of their law enforcement strategies, bringing about the period of "peace" in the city. The police department said they hadn't had a stretch like that in six years.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey vowed officers would catch the people responsible for the slayings.

"I've directed our chief of police to utilize every single available resource to make sure the perpetrators of these crimes are held responsible," he said, adding police were following up on leads.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara issued a statement on Thursday, saying, "The level of violence this city has experienced in less than 24 hours is infuriating. Each individual act causes immense grief and tears families apart. The MPD has deployed additional resources to increase police presence in the areas most affected. We’ve met with community leaders to hear their concerns and identify urgent, collaborative strategies for a strong community and law enforcement response. That work will continue in the days ahead. We must confront this head-on—and together."