Minneapolis homicides: Shootings connected to gang violence within Native community

The Brief A recent spate of violence this week in Minneapolis may be connected to gang violence, police said. Two shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon left four people dead and two others seriously hurt. All the victims were members of the Native community, police said.



Police believe the recent spate of violence in south Minneapolis may be connected to gang violence within the Native community in Minneapolis.

Deadly shootings in Minneapolis

What we know:

Two shootings between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday afternoon left four people dead in south Minneapolis.

In the late night hours of Tuesday, police responded to a shooting along 25th Avenue South near Bloomington Avenue. At the scene, officers found five victims – two men, two women, and a teen boy – who had all been shot. Three people were pronounced dead from the shooting, including a 27-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old boy. Another man is considered in "grave" condition and the other woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police added.

A little over 13 hours later, police responded to the area of Cedar Avenue and 17th Avenue South for the report of another shooting. That crime scene is about five blocks away from the overnight shooting. This time, a man in his 30s was killed.

The chief said all the victims who were killed were members of the native community.

Police also said two young children, an infant and a toddler, narrowly avoided injury when a bullet struck their SUV and passed just inches from their legs.

What we don't know:

Wednesday night, Minneapolis police were on the scene of another shooting on Lake Street at 15th Avenue South where a man in his 50s was killed.

Early Wednesday morning, a couple of hours after Tuesday's mass shooting, another man was shot in the area of Lake Street and 15th Avenue South. That man survived his injuries.

It's unclear if those two shootings are linked and if either is connected to the larger spate of violence.

Shootings were gang-related?

Dig deeper:

Police said the Tuesday night mass shooting was believed to be targeted and officers said it may be gang-related.

Speaking on Wednesday, city leaders said Wednesday's homicide is suspected to have been retaliation for the previous night's violence.

Wednesday's shooting took place in front of the Red Lake Nation Embassy on 17th Avenue South and an affordable housing complex developed by the Red Lake Nation. The chief said residents inside the apartment building had been "traumatized" by the violence.

Police say they are working with federal authorities and other local agencies to investigate the shootings.

What they're saying:

Speaking on Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey vowed officers would catch the people responsible for the slayings.

"I've directed our chief of police to utilize every single available resource to make sure the perpetrators of these crimes are held responsible," he said, adding police were following up on leads.

Shootings follow violence-free streak

The other side:

The recent spate of violence comes after Minneapolis saw one of its most peaceful stretches in years.

The city recorded no homicides between Feb. 15 and April 19. The longest stretch in more than five years.

What's next:

The Minneapolis Police Department said it was increasing patrols in the area to prevent further violence. Police say Native community groups have been "instrumental" in guiding the response to the violence.

"This is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate it in this city," said Mayor Frey.

A prayer vigil was also planned for Thursday morning by the Native American Community Development Institute at Cedar Field.

The All Nations Indian Church also put out a statement saying it was open Thursday to grieve the loss.

"Our community is in mourning," the statement reads. "Four lives taken, all within 24 hours. We are hurting. We are grieving. And we are standing together. Stand with us as we say NO to gun violence. Join us in prayer, in healing, and in protecting our relatives. Gun violence is not just statistics—it’s our relatives. Our children deserve to play without fear. Our elders deserve peace. Our communities deserve healing.

"All Nations Indian Church will be open all day Thursday, May 1. The sacred fire will be burning. Come to pray, sit, or find comfort in community. Gun violence has no place here."