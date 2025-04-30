Minneapolis shooting: Man dead, stray bullet nearly hits 2 young children

The Brief Minneapolis police were set to brief the media on an overnight shooting when shots were fired in the same neighborhood on Wednesday. The shooting claimed the life of a man in his 30s. A stray bullet also nearly struck two young children, an infant and a toddler, in car seats in a nearby SUV.



A man was killed, and two young children narrowly avoided serious injury, when shots were fired Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis – just hours after an overnight mass shooting in the same neighborhood.

Another deadly shooting

The backstory:

Minneapolis police responded shortly after 1 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the area of 17th Avenue South and Cedar Avenue South.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s who had been shot. Despite efforts to revive the man by officers, the victim was ultimately pronounced dead.

Officers say a stray bullet from the shooting struck a nearby SUV, coming within inches of hitting two young children in child seats – an infant and a toddler.

The afternoon shooting happened just blocks away from a mass shooting overnight. Police say the shooting may be linked.

(FOX 9)

Press conference moved

What we know:

Around 12:40 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department called a news conference to address the overnight mass shooting that left three people dead along East 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue.

The news conference was set to be held around 1:30 p.m. at the nearby Cedar Field Park.

However, minutes after the notice was sent out, shots were fired around the corner.

Police initially canceled the news conference, and moved it to City Hall, before ultimately deciding to hold a briefing on both shootings at the scene along 17th Avenue South.

Timeline:

The shooting comes hours after police responded to a mass shooting shortly before midnight along East 25th Street near Bloomington Avenue.

At that scene, which is just blocks away from Wednesday afternoon's shooting, police found one man who had been shot on a sidewalk, and four others – two men and two women – who were in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The man on the sidewalk and a man and woman inside the vehicle ultimately died from their injuries.

Officers believe the shooting was targeted and could be linked to gang violence.

Mayor Frey says the police department is following up on leads and working to make an arrest in the case. Chief O'Hara says they are working with federal authorities to investigate.

Shootings follow nearly two months of 'peace'

The backstory:

The recent violence followed more than two months when Minneapolis saw no homicides between Feb. 15 and April 19.

The city and police touted the effectiveness of their law enforcement strategies, bringing about the period of "peace" in the city. The police department said they hadn't had a stretch like that in six years.

What they're saying:

Mayor Jacob Frey decried the violence at the Wednesday afternoon news conference.

"The entire city is grieving right now," he said. "Our native community is feeling that trauma quite acutely. We are making sure every resource available is utilized to catch the perpetrators of these horrible crimes. We will be making sure that the people who are responsible for these horrible killings will be brought to justice."

What's next:

While police search for the suspects in the shootings, officers are putting more resources in the area to discourage further violence.