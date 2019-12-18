Minneapolis teen chomps down on record for World’s Largest Mouth

article

Isaac Johnson, 14, has always known he had a big mouth. But now, his mouth is officially one for the record books.

"I have this baby blanket,” said Isaac. “As a kid, it was my most prized possession. I used to stuff it in my mouth and I could get a lot of it in. We think that's where it came from."

Earlier this year, the Washburn High School freshman broke the record for the World's Largest Mouth.

"Just amazed,” said Isaac. “Just you never think it would happen. When it does, it hits you right in the face."

From tooth to tooth, it measures 9.3 centimeters or about 3.5 inches wide, beating out the previous record holder Bernd Schmidt of Germany.

"I was kind of shocked,” Isaac said. “I wasn't really surprised. I was doubting I would get it."

Isaac’s talent means he can fit everything from a piece of fruit to tennis balls and baseballs to the bottom of a bottle of water into his massive maw.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Isaac Johnson, 14, now holds the record for World's Largest Mouth, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Since the Guinness Book of World Records released a video about Isaac on social media last week, he has been getting kudos from around the globe for his jaw dropping accomplishment.

"I did get a text from a friend recently that said Isaac is trending in the Philippines,” said Meredith Johnson, Isaac’s mom. “I'm not even sure what that means. I noticed some articles in Pakistan. It’s just strange. Very curious."

While all the attention is tough for Isaac to swallow, he hopes his record will have teeth for years to come.

"I think for a middle child in Minneapolis, Minnesota who is kind of low key and doesn't like the limelight it’s a fun accomplishment," said Meredith.

"It’s cool, but it’s also kind of weird,” said Isaac. “I guess I like it."

Isaac received an official certificate and will find out in September if he will appear in the actual book. He has also been contacted by Jimmy Kimmel Live! about a possible appearance.

