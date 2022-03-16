Minneapolis teachers strike: District leaders say 'progress being made'

It's the ninth day at the bargaining table for what striking educators say is a "fight for the soul of our city" for livable wages, smaller class sizes and mental health support.

Previously Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) district leaders and its largest teachers union - the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) - have remained far from reaching a contract agreement on demands the district says it doesn't have money for.

Minneapolis Public Schools negotiations update

MPS officials gave a brief update on negotiations on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., saying they believed that progress was being made.

According to board member Kim Ellison, "both sides are making movement," and the room felt good" during negotiations throughout the morning.

Currently negotiations are focused on benefits, according to Ellison, with the district offering MFT teachers a 7 percent raise, and education supports professionals 9 percent.

"We have reached our financial limits, but we’re looking at creative ways to meet the needs of our workers," she said. "There’s a narrative that we’re not at the table, but that’s just not true."

Ellison said the union has been asked to have its teachers return to work in the meantime, and the request will be taken it under advisement.

District officials said MPS high schools went below its required 165 instructional days on Tuesday, and by Friday it will be under by three days. Early next week all schools will be below minimum required instructional hours.

A revised school calendar will come to pass once a strike is over.

Educators, supporters rally in downtown Minneapolis

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers says striking educators and their supporters are rallying in the streets of downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Union leaders are expected to give media an update on their negotiations at 7 p.m. Wednesday,

Striking educators are asking Minneapolis Public Schools for living wages, smaller class sizes and more mental health support. (FOX 9)

First Minneapolis teachers strike in 50 years

More than 4,500 educators are on strike for higher wages, smaller class sizes, more mental health support, among other issues. Meanwhile, the district says their limits have been reached, and any further spending would be a "much bigger financial risk" and "not responsible."

Striking teachers and support staff have been picketing on the strike line and gathering for rallies across the city since Tuesday, March 8. Hundreds marched through the streets of downtown Minneapolis Thursday afternoon. Last Wednesday, the striking educators and their supporters held a rally at the Capitol to demand lawmakers use the state's surplus of $9.3 billion to better fund schools throughout Minnesota.

Union leaders say the district has the power to end the strike immediately by meeting their demands. They say it isn't a budget crisis, it's "values and priorities crisis."

Students are not in school while educators strike. The missed instructional time will need to be made up over spring break, by extending the end of the school year, reducing professional development days, or another strategy that will meet the state's requirements, the district says. Union leaders have said any days made up will need to be negotiated.

Here are MPS documents for families:

MPS negotiation updates can be read on this website. Read more about the educators union's demands here.