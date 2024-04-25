Minneapolis teachers reach tentative agreement with school district

Minneapolis teachers have reached a tentative agreement with the school district, not long after the union announced a strike authorization vote.

Teachers in Minneapolis have been pushing for better contracts, including a pay increase. After failing to reach an agreement, the union announced plans to hold a strike authorization vote on Thursday and Friday. But overnight, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) and Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) announced a tentative agreement had been reached.

"As we keep our students at the center, we worked together to reach an agreement that honors the hard work of our licensed staff and recognizes our budgetary constraints. We look forward to continued partnership," said MPS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams in a statement.

MFT president Greta Callahan issued a statement saying, "We worked together collaboratively in service to the students of Minneapolis Public Schools and reached an agreement that we are both proud of. Our time today was incredibly productive, and we believe it is a new day for MPS."

And while teachers will be getting a raise, the deal reached does not include education support professionals.

The union chapter representing paraprofessionals has yet to reach its own agreement with the district and says it will proceed with plans to hold a strike vote. The results are expected to be announced on Saturday.

Details of the tentative agreement will not be shared publicly until after teachers vote to ratify the new union contract.